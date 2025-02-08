Historic BJP Triumph: A Testament to Double Engine Governance
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulates BJP workers on the party's 'historic victory' in the Milkipur bypolls and Delhi assembly elections. The win represents public faith in the 'Double Engine BJP Government' and its policies, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party's triumph in the recent Milkipur bypolls and Delhi assembly elections.
Adityanath credited the victory to the unwavering faith of the populace in the public welfare policies promoted by the 'Double Engine BJP Government.' In his statement, he highlighted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedication of the UP government to service, security, and good governance.
The BJP's success, which positions the party to form the government in Delhi after 26 years, underscores the effectiveness of Modi's development policies aimed at benefiting all sections of society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
