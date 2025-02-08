BJP's Surge in Delhi Elections: AAP Faces Turbulent Future as Kejriwal's Control Questioned
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized AAP, predicting its downfall due to Kejriwal's centralized control. As BJP leads in the Delhi assembly elections, Puri suggests this may weaken AAP's influence in Punjab, paving the way for BJP's future political victories. Meanwhile, AAP's future remains uncertain with their limited regional influence.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making significant strides in the Delhi assembly elections, leading Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to launch a scathing critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Puri accused AAP of deceiving voters and forecasted the party's disbandment due to Arvind Kejriwal's authoritative decision-making.
In a conversation with ANI, Puri remarked, "AAP deceived Delhi's residents for a decade and failed to deliver adequate governance. AAP is set to crumble under Kejriwal's centralized control. With AAP's waning influence, the BJP is eyeing the 2027 Punjab assembly elections," he opined, suggesting that Delhi's BJP triumph could undermine AAP's control in Punjab.
Puri argued that with AAP losing grip on power, BJP is positioning itself to form the government in Delhi after 27 years. Observing BJP's current lead, the latest updates highlight BJP's success in 48 seats, marking a potential shift in political dynamics while AAP and Congress lag behind.
