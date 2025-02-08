BJP Claims Victory as AAP Faces Backlash in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive lead in the Delhi elections as MP Bansuri Swaraj attributed the victory to the electorate's rejection of a decade of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) alleged misgovernance in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Swaraj expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their trust in PM Modi's commitments, emphasizing the BJP's intent to uphold expectations.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized the AAP, forecasting its potential disintegration due to Arvind Kejriwal's centralized decision-making authority. Puri accused AAP of deceiving Delhi residents throughout its tenure, asserting that Kejriwal holds excessive control, limiting leaders like Atishi from making independent decisions. He stated that AAP's dwindling influence was evident with its losses in other states.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's former Chief Minister, conceded defeat, congratulating the BJP while urging them to deliver on campaign promises. The latest counts from the Election Commission of India revealed BJP's dominance with 48 seats, winning 37 and leading in 11, while AAP secured 22 seats, and Congress yet again failed to secure any. The elections, conducted on February 5, witnessed a turnout of 60.54%.

(With inputs from agencies.)