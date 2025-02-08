Left Menu

BJP's Victory Shakes Up Malviya Nagar: Satish Upadhyay Wins

Satish Upadhyay of BJP defeated AAP's Somnath Bharti in Malviya Nagar, with his wife expressing gratitude to voters and promising rapid development. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accepted defeat, promising a constructive opposition. BJP is set to govern Delhi after 27 years, following gains in Assembly elections.

Aarti Upadhyay, wife of BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a closely watched contest in Malviya Nagar, BJP leader Satish Upadhyay secured victory over three-time AAP MLA Somnath Bharti. His win, by a margin of 2,131 votes, was confirmed by the Election Commission of India. Following the result, Upadhyay's wife, Aarti, expressed gratitude to the electorate and pledged swift development in an area she claimed had suffered under Aam Aadmi Party governance.

Aarti Upadhyay highlighted the responsibility given to her husband by the BJP and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his faith in the party's candidates. She assured that Malviya Nagar would see accelerated growth under BJP leadership. Upadhyay's daughters, Sumedha and Shivika, attributed the victory to the efforts of their father and party workers, expressing enthusiasm for realizing the vision of 'Viksit Delhi'.

In response to the election outcome, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the BJP and urged them to honor their campaign promises. Kejriwal stated that the AAP would serve as a constructive opposition. As of the latest updates, the BJP is leading in the Delhi Assembly elections, poised to return to power for the first time since their last tenure from 1993 to 1998.

(With inputs from agencies.)

