BJP Outshines AAP in Delhi Assembly Elections, Secures Key Victories

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced significant losses in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, as key figures were unseated by rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. In the Greater Kailash constituency, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj lost to BJP's Shikha Roy by a margin of 3,188 votes, with Roy receiving 49,594 votes to Bhardwaj's 46,406.

Despite the defeat, Bhardwaj expressed gratitude towards AAP supporters and reiterated his commitment to the party's mission. He remarked that while this setback was disheartening, it was merely a minor battle in the larger political fight. Bhardwaj highlighted the need to analyze the election results, given the high approval ratings and widespread belief in AAP's potential victory.

Furthermore, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal saw defeat in the New Delhi seat, held by him for over a decade, as BJP's Parvesh Verma won by 4,089 votes. The BJP now leads the Delhi Assembly with 48 seats, as opposed to AAP's 22, with Congress failing to secure any seats this election. A turnout of 60.54% was recorded in the polling for the 70-member Assembly held on February 5.

