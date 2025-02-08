BJP's Triumphant Victory: A New Era of Governance in Delhi
Following a victorious sweep in the Delhi assembly elections, PM Modi highlights BJP's success as a beacon of development and governance. Emphasizing transformative policies in various states, he assures Delhiites that the BJP will reciprocate their support with progress and development, symbolizing freedom from 'AAP-da', the ruling opposition.
In a sweeping victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a dominant position in the Delhi assembly elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as a synonym for development and efficient governance. Addressing a gathering at the BJP headquarters, he remarked, "NDA means 'Vikas ki guarantee' and 'guarantee of good governance'."
Highlighting the transformative impact of BJP's governance in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, Modi pointed to past challenges, such as law and order issues, particularly affecting women in Uttar Pradesh, and water scarcity for farmers in Maharashtra. He credited initiatives like the 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan' for alleviating these issues.
Further exemplifying BJP's governance, Modi noted reforms in Haryana offering government jobs devoid of favoritism. In Gujarat, he hailed agricultural advancements, while asserting that Bihar transformed under NDA's reign. He thanked Delhi's electorate for their decisive support, ensuring the city is now "AAP-da free", vowing to return their affection with progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
