BJP's Landslide Victory Reshapes Delhi's Political Landscape

In a major political shakeup, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, securing a two-thirds majority in the Assembly elections. This victory comes at the expense of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which faced a shocking defeat.

The BJP's win was largely credited to its hyper-localized campaign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relentless 'AAP-da' blitzkrieg against the AAP. Modi hailed the victory as historic, suggesting that a 'double-engine' government would accelerate Delhi's development.

Prime Minister Modi's popularity was reinforced as he declared that the people of Delhi have chosen faith in 'Modi ki guarantee' over the AAP's governance of the past decade. Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat amidst the dramatic political shifts.

