Avadh Ojha's Political Debut Falters Against BJP

Avadh Ojha, previously a noted civil services coach, entered the political arena as part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), only to face a significant defeat in Patparganj at the hands of BJP's Ravindra Singh Negi. The loss by over 28,000 votes marked a tough electoral debut for Ojha, who joined AAP last December.

The decision to run Ojha from Patparganj came after its former MLA, Manish Sisodia, was moved to Jangpura. However, Sisodia's relocation did not bring victory; he narrowly lost to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Ojha, upon joining AAP, expressed his gratitude and aspiration to contribute to educational reforms via the political landscape. Meanwhile, the BJP's resurgence in Delhi ended a 26-year gap, securing 48 out of 70 seats, leaving AAP with 22. Congress, unable to win any seats, marked its third consecutive electoral failure.

