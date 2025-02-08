Left Menu

Avadh Ojha's Political Debut Falters Against BJP

Avadh Ojha, a former civil services coach turned politician, representing AAP faced defeat in his maiden election against BJP's Ravindra Singh Negi in Patparganj. With the BJP making a comeback in Delhi, Congress continues its losing streak without securing any seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:16 IST
Avadh Ojha's Political Debut Falters Against BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Avadh Ojha, previously a noted civil services coach, entered the political arena as part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), only to face a significant defeat in Patparganj at the hands of BJP's Ravindra Singh Negi. The loss by over 28,000 votes marked a tough electoral debut for Ojha, who joined AAP last December.

The decision to run Ojha from Patparganj came after its former MLA, Manish Sisodia, was moved to Jangpura. However, Sisodia's relocation did not bring victory; he narrowly lost to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Ojha, upon joining AAP, expressed his gratitude and aspiration to contribute to educational reforms via the political landscape. Meanwhile, the BJP's resurgence in Delhi ended a 26-year gap, securing 48 out of 70 seats, leaving AAP with 22. Congress, unable to win any seats, marked its third consecutive electoral failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025