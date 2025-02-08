Avadh Ojha's Political Debut Falters Against BJP
Avadh Ojha, a former civil services coach turned politician, representing AAP faced defeat in his maiden election against BJP's Ravindra Singh Negi in Patparganj. With the BJP making a comeback in Delhi, Congress continues its losing streak without securing any seats.
- Country:
- India
Avadh Ojha, previously a noted civil services coach, entered the political arena as part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), only to face a significant defeat in Patparganj at the hands of BJP's Ravindra Singh Negi. The loss by over 28,000 votes marked a tough electoral debut for Ojha, who joined AAP last December.
The decision to run Ojha from Patparganj came after its former MLA, Manish Sisodia, was moved to Jangpura. However, Sisodia's relocation did not bring victory; he narrowly lost to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.
Ojha, upon joining AAP, expressed his gratitude and aspiration to contribute to educational reforms via the political landscape. Meanwhile, the BJP's resurgence in Delhi ended a 26-year gap, securing 48 out of 70 seats, leaving AAP with 22. Congress, unable to win any seats, marked its third consecutive electoral failure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Avadh Ojha
- AAP
- election
- Delhi
- Patparganj
- politics
- BJP
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Manish Sisodia
- UPSC
ALSO READ
Tripura CM Manik Saha on Work Ethic for Success in BJP
BJP Accuses Congress of Undermining India's Constitution
Gujarat AAP Chief Lauds Kejriwal, Criticizes BJP Before Delhi Polls
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Discriminatory Practices in Ayodhya Administration
Rivers of Dissent: SP and AAP Criticize BJP Over River Pollution Promises