AAP's Strategic Reflection: Missed Alliance Opportunity

Amit Palekar, the AAP's Goa president, stated that the BJP's thin victory margin in some Delhi constituencies highlighted a missed opportunity for an AAP-Congress alliance. Despite unexpected results, the AAP accepts the verdict and remains motivated to pursue its mission in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:04 IST
On Saturday, Amit Palekar, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa president, reflected on the thin margin of the BJP's victory in some Delhi constituencies, emphasizing the potential impact of an AAP-Congress alliance in the assembly elections.

Addressing reporters, Palekar remarked on the element of surprise in the results while reiterating the AAP's respect for the people's decision. He noted that forming an alliance with Congress could have altered outcomes in certain constituencies.

Palekar acknowledged that anti-incumbency influenced the AAP's defeat, yet expressed gratitude to supporters, highlighting the party's continued significant presence in voters' minds. He asserted the AAP's commitment to its core values and objectives, led by Arvind Kejriwal, as the BJP secures governance in Delhi with 48 out of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

