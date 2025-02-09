Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Caste Survey in Telangana

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the inclusion of backward Muslim sections in Telangana's BC category, claiming it harms backward classes. In a political move, the Congress government's caste survey faced opposition, reducing the BC percentage. The survey, fulfilling a Congress election promise, has sparked political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-02-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 09:05 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Caste Survey in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has raised concerns over the Telangana government's decision to include backward sections among Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) category. He alleged that this inclusion would lead to injustice for the backward classes.

During a roadshow in Karimnagar, Kumar highlighted that Hindu candidates struggled to win in Hyderabad civic polls in the past due to a four percent reservation for backward Muslims, implemented by late Congress Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He emphasized that other castes also oppose the inclusion of Muslims in the BC category.

While the previous BRS government's survey showed BCs to constitute 51 percent of the population, the Congress government's recent caste survey reports a decline to 46 percent. Telangana's Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar organized a meeting with BC associations to discuss the survey's outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025