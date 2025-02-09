Tragedy in Kathua: A Tale of Grief and Restrictions

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, visited Kathua to console the family of Makhan Din, a young man who committed suicide under distressing circumstances. The youth reportedly took his own life after alleged police torture regarding suspected terrorist links, an issue currently under investigation by local authorities.

The day prior to Iltija's visit, both she and her mother were reportedly placed under house arrest in Srinagar, complicating her attempts to express solidarity with the grieving family. Iltija expressed her concerns on social media, criticizing the criminalization of comforting victims' families and lamenting the unchanged situation in Kashmir, despite elections and supposed progress.

In response to these events, Mehbooba Mufti reiterated the PDP's commitment to providing support and solace to the people, criticizing the ruling party for deflecting responsibility onto the Lieutenant Governor. The Muftis' struggles underscore the ongoing political and social challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)