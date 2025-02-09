Anurag Thakur Labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Urban Naxal'

BJP leader Anurag Thakur has launched a scathing attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, branding him an 'urban Naxal' and accusing him of undermining the nation's Constitutional bodies.

Thakur, the Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, also criticized Gandhi for purportedly aspiring to surpass Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in anarchism. His sharp remarks followed a decisive BJP victory in the Delhi Assembly elections and Gandhi's claims of dramatic voter increase in Maharashtra ahead of state polls.

The BJP stalwart posed a rhetorical question to the opposition, questioning their continuous blame of institutions for their electoral defeats, and dismissing accusations of EVM tampering as baseless. He criticized Congress for its attempts to undermine trust in Constitutional systems, labeling them as the source of public ridicule.

(With inputs from agencies.)