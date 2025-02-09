Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Urban Naxal'

BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticized former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disrespecting Constitutional bodies and called him an 'urban Naxal.' Thakur accused Gandhi of aiming to outdo Arvind Kejriwal in anarchism, following BJP's electoral victory in Delhi and Gandhi's allegations about voter expansion in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:22 IST
Anurag Thakur Labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Urban Naxal'
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Anurag Thakur has launched a scathing attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, branding him an 'urban Naxal' and accusing him of undermining the nation's Constitutional bodies.

Thakur, the Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, also criticized Gandhi for purportedly aspiring to surpass Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in anarchism. His sharp remarks followed a decisive BJP victory in the Delhi Assembly elections and Gandhi's claims of dramatic voter increase in Maharashtra ahead of state polls.

The BJP stalwart posed a rhetorical question to the opposition, questioning their continuous blame of institutions for their electoral defeats, and dismissing accusations of EVM tampering as baseless. He criticized Congress for its attempts to undermine trust in Constitutional systems, labeling them as the source of public ridicule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025