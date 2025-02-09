Innovation Alliance: Kristi Noem and Elon Musk Transform U.S. Government Efficiency

In a groundbreaking collaboration, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is teaming up with technology titan Elon Musk to boost the department's efficiency. This initiative comes under the president's direction and marks a significant stride towards governmental optimization.

Musk, known for his transformative approach in the tech industry, is leading a team of aides dedicated to overhauling U.S. government operations. This partnership aims to conduct a thorough audit of federal practices.

Noem described the effort as a powerful step toward crafting a more effective and streamlined government, highlighting the comprehensive scope of this audit on CNN's 'State of the Union' program.

