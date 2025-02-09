Left Menu

Innovation Alliance: Kristi Noem and Elon Musk Transform U.S. Government Efficiency

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem collaborates with Elon Musk to enhance departmental efficiency, following a directive from the president. This initiative is part of a broader effort to audit and improve the overall effectiveness of the federal government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:08 IST
In a groundbreaking collaboration, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is teaming up with technology titan Elon Musk to boost the department's efficiency. This initiative comes under the president's direction and marks a significant stride towards governmental optimization.

Musk, known for his transformative approach in the tech industry, is leading a team of aides dedicated to overhauling U.S. government operations. This partnership aims to conduct a thorough audit of federal practices.

Noem described the effort as a powerful step toward crafting a more effective and streamlined government, highlighting the comprehensive scope of this audit on CNN's 'State of the Union' program.

