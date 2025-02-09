Leadership Under Fire: The Tumultuous Tenure of Nongthombam Biren Singh
Nongthombam Biren Singh's tenure as Manipur's chief minister has been marred by ethnic violence, governance controversies, and allegations of instigating conflict. Initially a footballer and journalist, Singh entered politics in 2002. He served two terms and faced significant challenges, including a Supreme Court probe into leaked audio tapes.
Nongthombam Biren Singh's leadership has faced severe scrutiny amid controversies over ethnic violence and governance issues. As Manipur's chief minister, his tenure saw substantial challenges exacerbated by allegations of instigating conflict.
Before politics, Singh was a footballer and journalist. He joined politics in 2002 with the Democratic Revolutionary People's Party, later securing his position with Congress in 2007, and eventually aligning with the BJP in 2016.
His second term, gained in 2022, was rocked by May 2023 ethnic violence, revealing significant leadership concerns. A fresh controversy emerged in February with leaked audio tapes, leading to a Supreme Court-mandated inquiry.
