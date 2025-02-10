Veterans Urge Trump to Lift Afghan Refugee Freeze Amid Security Concerns

A coalition representing U.S. veterans and service members has called on the Trump administration to exempt thousands of Afghan refugees from a foreign aid and refugee freeze, warning of potential security repercussions if action is not taken.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, #AfghanEvac head Shawn VanDiver emphasized the potential for deteriorating trust among local supporters in future U.S. military engagements, and the danger posed to Afghan-American military members' families unable to flee Taliban threats.

The letter highlighted how exemptions were necessary to prevent enemies, like Islamic State, from perceiving the U.S. as abandoning its allies. Currently, thousands of Afghans remain stranded worldwide due to the immigration freeze, despite previous waivers creating confusion among aid workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)