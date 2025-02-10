Left Menu

Veterans Urge Trump to Lift Afghan Refugee Freeze Amid Security Concerns

A U.S. veterans group warns the Trump administration of potential national security threats unless Afghan refugees are exempted from immigration restrictions. Afghans helping the U.S. during the war face Taliban retribution, risking future local support for U.S. troops if left unprotected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 02:59 IST
Veterans Urge Trump to Lift Afghan Refugee Freeze Amid Security Concerns

A coalition representing U.S. veterans and service members has called on the Trump administration to exempt thousands of Afghan refugees from a foreign aid and refugee freeze, warning of potential security repercussions if action is not taken.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, #AfghanEvac head Shawn VanDiver emphasized the potential for deteriorating trust among local supporters in future U.S. military engagements, and the danger posed to Afghan-American military members' families unable to flee Taliban threats.

The letter highlighted how exemptions were necessary to prevent enemies, like Islamic State, from perceiving the U.S. as abandoning its allies. Currently, thousands of Afghans remain stranded worldwide due to the immigration freeze, despite previous waivers creating confusion among aid workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025