Ecuador's Tight Presidential Race: Noboa vs. Gonzalez

Ecuador's presidential battle intensifies as incumbent Daniel Noboa faces a tight race with leftist Luisa Gonzalez. With only half the votes counted, Noboa leads slightly. His military and security measures have reduced violence, but opponents demand more anti-drug actions. Pre-election polls hint at a potential April run-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 08:31 IST
Ecuador's presidential election has reached a critical juncture, as the latest vote tally reveals a potential run-off between incumbent president Daniel Noboa and his leftist challenger Luisa Gonzalez.

As of late Sunday, Noboa holds a slight lead with 45.2% of the votes compared to Gonzalez's 43.4%, with 50.9% of ballots tallied. His administration's law enforcement policies have reportedly reduced violent deaths by 15% and curtailed prison violence significantly, but his opponents argue that further measures against drug-related crime are essential. Various candidates propose measures requiring legislative or constitutional changes.

Despite differing strategies and challenges from 15 other candidates, Noboa remains confident about a victory, banking on robust border and port security policies. Pre-election surveys and an exit poll by Diego Tello Estrategas suggest he could secure a win, although a run-off in April appears likely. Both candidates have urged supporters to remain vigilant against potential fraud at polling stations.

