Ecuador's Tight Presidential Race: Noboa vs. Gonzalez
Ecuador's presidential battle intensifies as incumbent Daniel Noboa faces a tight race with leftist Luisa Gonzalez. With only half the votes counted, Noboa leads slightly. His military and security measures have reduced violence, but opponents demand more anti-drug actions. Pre-election polls hint at a potential April run-off.
Ecuador's presidential election has reached a critical juncture, as the latest vote tally reveals a potential run-off between incumbent president Daniel Noboa and his leftist challenger Luisa Gonzalez.
As of late Sunday, Noboa holds a slight lead with 45.2% of the votes compared to Gonzalez's 43.4%, with 50.9% of ballots tallied. His administration's law enforcement policies have reportedly reduced violent deaths by 15% and curtailed prison violence significantly, but his opponents argue that further measures against drug-related crime are essential. Various candidates propose measures requiring legislative or constitutional changes.
Despite differing strategies and challenges from 15 other candidates, Noboa remains confident about a victory, banking on robust border and port security policies. Pre-election surveys and an exit poll by Diego Tello Estrategas suggest he could secure a win, although a run-off in April appears likely. Both candidates have urged supporters to remain vigilant against potential fraud at polling stations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Belarus Election: A Dictator's Grip Tightens
BJD Restructures Ahead of Key Elections
North West Delhi Gears Up for Elections with Voter Information Slips Distribution
BJD Dissolves State Frontal Organizations Ahead of Elections
Empowerment or Election Gimmick? Women-Centric Schemes in Delhi's Political Battleground