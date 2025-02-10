Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Raut Reflects on Delhi Polls: Missed Alliance Opportunities

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut emphasized missed opportunities for AAP and Congress in Delhi elections, suggesting dialogue and compromise could have prevented BJP's victory. He critiqued alliance ego issues and urged Congress to lead responsibly. BJP won with a landslide, while Congress and AAP suffered major losses.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Following the Aam Aadmi Party's setback in the Delhi assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday highlighted missed strategic opportunities between Congress and AAP that could have altered the electoral outcome. At a press conference, Raut remarked that discussions and compromises within the INDIA bloc might have stemmed BJP's victory in the capital.

Raut pointed to Congress as the senior partner in the INDIA coalition, stressing the responsibility of larger parties to foster cooperation. He criticized both AAP and Congress, stating their lack of dialogue led to AAP's loss of power without benefiting Congress. He reiterated that shared efforts were essential to avoid defeat, attributing responsibility equally between the parties.

The BJP's triumph saw the party secure an impressive two-thirds majority, capturing 48 of 70 seats, ending AAP's previous success. Key BJP victories included Parvesh Verma's significant win over former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while Atishi retained Kalkaji for AAP. Congress failed to make electoral gains, marking another disappointment in its attempts to regain influence in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

