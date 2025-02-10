BJP Triumphs in Delhi After 27 Years: What's Next?

After 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the government in Delhi, having secured an impressive two-thirds majority in the assembly polls. This victory marks the end of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) over 10-year reign in the national capital.

Harish Khurana, BJP's candidate from Moti Nagar, emphasized that while the selection of the Chief Minister rests with the party's top brass and the Prime Minister, his primary concern is addressing the local issues, particularly those related to drinking water and sewage, in his constituency.

The BJP clinched 48 out of 70 seats, a decisive defeat for AAP, which secured only 22 seats. Key figures like former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who lost. BJP leader Parvesh Verma hailed the election as historic, promising a government led by honesty and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)