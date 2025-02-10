Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Delhi After 27 Years: What's Next?

BJP is set to form the government in Delhi after a resounding victory, ending AAP's decade-long rule. The focus now shifts to resolving local issues, as highlighted by Moti Nagar's Harish Khurana. The leadership decision for Delhi’s Chief Minister remains with the party's top echelons and the Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:16 IST
BJP winning candidate Harish Khurana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the government in Delhi, having secured an impressive two-thirds majority in the assembly polls. This victory marks the end of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) over 10-year reign in the national capital.

Harish Khurana, BJP's candidate from Moti Nagar, emphasized that while the selection of the Chief Minister rests with the party's top brass and the Prime Minister, his primary concern is addressing the local issues, particularly those related to drinking water and sewage, in his constituency.

The BJP clinched 48 out of 70 seats, a decisive defeat for AAP, which secured only 22 seats. Key figures like former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who lost. BJP leader Parvesh Verma hailed the election as historic, promising a government led by honesty and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

