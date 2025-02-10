India's Lifeline: National Mass Drug Administration Takes on Lymphatic Filariasis

In a significant public health drive, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda unveiled the National Mass Drug Administration (MDA) Round targeting Lymphatic Filariasis across 13 Indian states. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has positioned this initiative as a cornerstone in combating the debilitating disease affecting millions.

Minister Nadda reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating Lymphatic Filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis. Caused by the Culex mosquito, the disease is nearing elimination, with the new target year set at 2027, preempting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal deadline.

Nadda assured state governments of comprehensive technical and financial support, spotlighting mass drug administration as a vital component of this five-pronged eradication strategy. He emphasized the critical need for inclusivity and comprehensive coverage during the biannual MDA campaign in 111 districts across 13 states.

Additionally, he called on state and union territories to conduct rigorous monitoring and encouraged the involvement of both political and administrative figures in the campaign. This includes fostering cross-sector collaborations for a holistic impact.

Highlighting the imperative of digital engagement for broader outreach, Nadda praised the notable efforts of Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. He recommended leveraging self-help groups and mobilizing local representatives, including MPs, MLAs, and panchayats. Public awareness through effective Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities was described as crucial. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)