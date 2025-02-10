Impending Tariffs Cast Looming Shadow on UK Steel Industry

The UK government has not yet received detailed information regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, but remains in ongoing discussions with the Trump administration. These proposed 25% tariffs, announced by Trump on Sunday, could significantly alter U.S.-UK trade dynamics.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that Britain is preparing for all potential scenarios, though specific repercussions of the tariffs remain speculative without further details. UK Steel, a leading industry group, has voiced concern that these measures would severely impact the UK's high-end steel exports to the United States.

Currently, Britain exports approximately 200,000 tonnes of steel annually to the U.S., equating to a market value of over £400 million ($495 million). With the U.S. being Britain's second-largest market for steel exports after the European Union, the implications of these tariffs could prove extensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)