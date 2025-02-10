Rising Tide of Hate Speech in India: An Alarming Election Trend
Instances of hate speech against minorities, particularly Muslims, surged by 74% in India in 2024 as documented by the India Hate Lab. With national elections influencing these incidents, the report attributes a significant proportion to states governed by the BJP. Critics call for addressing the discriminatory climate.
A Washington-based research group, India Hate Lab, has reported a 74% increase in hate speech against minorities in India during 2024, largely coinciding with the national elections.
The report, released recently, highlighted that 1,165 instances of hate speech were documented, up from 668 in the previous year. The incidents were particularly prevalent during political rallies, religious events, and other public gatherings.
The findings come at a critical time, just before a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose government is criticized for its treatment of minorities. The Indian government denied allegations of discrimination, citing that their policies supposedly benefit all citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)