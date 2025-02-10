Left Menu

High Stakes Diplomacy: The Future of Ukraine War Hangs in Balance

Russia's insistence on stringent conditions for Ukraine demonstrates a hardline approach, demanding Kyiv's NATO ambitions be dropped and troops withdrawn from occupied regions. As Moscow and Washington navigate diplomacy, tensions remain over potential dialogues involving former U.S. President Trump seeking rapid conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:51 IST
High Stakes Diplomacy: The Future of Ukraine War Hangs in Balance

Russia is adopting a tough stance in its relations with the United States, demanding all its conditions be met fully before the conflict in Ukraine can cease. This was clearly outlined by Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov during a Moscow news briefing, indicating Moscow's unwavering demands on Ukraine.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has advocated for a quick resolution to the war, said he believes progress is being made, despite not detailing his plans for resolution. Meanwhile, Kremlin authorities neither confirm nor deny whether Trump has been in direct contact with President Putin since his tenure began.

The ongoing tension, compounded by Russia's territorial claims and warnings against ultimatums, reflects the complex geopolitics surrounding NATO's involvement and Ukraine's aspirations. Western powers continue to support Ukraine militarily, aiming to counter Russia's aggressive posture in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025