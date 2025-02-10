High Stakes Diplomacy: The Future of Ukraine War Hangs in Balance
Russia's insistence on stringent conditions for Ukraine demonstrates a hardline approach, demanding Kyiv's NATO ambitions be dropped and troops withdrawn from occupied regions. As Moscow and Washington navigate diplomacy, tensions remain over potential dialogues involving former U.S. President Trump seeking rapid conflict resolution.
Russia is adopting a tough stance in its relations with the United States, demanding all its conditions be met fully before the conflict in Ukraine can cease. This was clearly outlined by Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov during a Moscow news briefing, indicating Moscow's unwavering demands on Ukraine.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has advocated for a quick resolution to the war, said he believes progress is being made, despite not detailing his plans for resolution. Meanwhile, Kremlin authorities neither confirm nor deny whether Trump has been in direct contact with President Putin since his tenure began.
The ongoing tension, compounded by Russia's territorial claims and warnings against ultimatums, reflects the complex geopolitics surrounding NATO's involvement and Ukraine's aspirations. Western powers continue to support Ukraine militarily, aiming to counter Russia's aggressive posture in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
