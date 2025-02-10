Russia is adopting a tough stance in its relations with the United States, demanding all its conditions be met fully before the conflict in Ukraine can cease. This was clearly outlined by Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov during a Moscow news briefing, indicating Moscow's unwavering demands on Ukraine.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has advocated for a quick resolution to the war, said he believes progress is being made, despite not detailing his plans for resolution. Meanwhile, Kremlin authorities neither confirm nor deny whether Trump has been in direct contact with President Putin since his tenure began.

The ongoing tension, compounded by Russia's territorial claims and warnings against ultimatums, reflects the complex geopolitics surrounding NATO's involvement and Ukraine's aspirations. Western powers continue to support Ukraine militarily, aiming to counter Russia's aggressive posture in the region.

