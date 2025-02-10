Chidambaram Critiques Politically-Driven Union Budget 2025-26

In a scathing critique, Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the Union Budget 2025-26 of being a politically-motivated exercise aimed at swaying Delhi elections rather than addressing key economic concerns.

During his Rajya Sabha address, Chidambaram questioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's approach, criticizing her fiscal deficit strategy of slashing capital expenditure and grants-in-aid to states.

He emphasized the neglect of the underprivileged, pointing out the lack of increased MGNREGA wages and the persistent issues of inflation affecting household savings and income stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)