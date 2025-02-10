Left Menu

Chidambaram Critiques Politically-Driven Union Budget 2025-26

Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the Union Budget 2025-26 as being politically driven, favoring Delhi elections over addressing economic challenges faced by the poor. He highlighted issues such as fiscal deficit management, lack of wage increases, and the impact of inflation on Indian households.

In a scathing critique, Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the Union Budget 2025-26 of being a politically-motivated exercise aimed at swaying Delhi elections rather than addressing key economic concerns.

During his Rajya Sabha address, Chidambaram questioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's approach, criticizing her fiscal deficit strategy of slashing capital expenditure and grants-in-aid to states.

He emphasized the neglect of the underprivileged, pointing out the lack of increased MGNREGA wages and the persistent issues of inflation affecting household savings and income stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

