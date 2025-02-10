The freeze on foreign funding, enforced by the Trump administration, has begun to disrupt international efforts to bring accountability for alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine. The halt has affected jobs, frozen $89 million in U.S.-funded projects, and threatens progress on enforcing justice amidst Europe's largest conflict since WWII.

Critical U.S.-backed initiatives, including advisory groups and projects within Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, have faced funding suspensions. These efforts are essential for preserving battlefield evidence and managing anti-corruption reforms. The cuts have already led to a halt in several key projects, portending challenges in holding perpetrators to account.

Many impacted sources, citing the strategic importance of these initiatives, have noted that without a solution, Ukraine's ability to manage legal accountability for alleged crimes faces a severe setback. The loss of U.S. leadership...has left many NGOs reliant on American support in shock, as the necessity for alternative, independent funding sources grows urgently stronger.

(With inputs from agencies.)