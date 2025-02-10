AIADMK Leader's Absence at Felicitation Event Sparks Controversy

A senior AIADMK leader, K. A. Sengottaiyan, has sparked controversy by boycotting a felicitation event for the party chief, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Sengottaiyan stated that his absence was due to the lack of photos of AIADMK founder M. G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the event's invitation materials.

The event took place at Annur, near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, orchestrated by the Federation of Avinashi-Athikadavu water scheme farmers, to express gratitude to Palaniswami for his role in advancing the water scheme during his tenure as Chief Minister. Despite Sengottaiyan's absence, Palaniswami attended and delivered remarks on the scheme's progress.

Senior AIADMK spokesperson, D Jayakumar, sought to downplay the incident, noting the event was organized by a farmers' federation representing various political beliefs and was not initiated by AIADMK. The present DMK government recently completed the scheme's implementation, which began under the leadership of Jayalalithaa and Palaniswami.

(With inputs from agencies.)