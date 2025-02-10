Left Menu

AIADMK Leader's Absence at Felicitation Event Sparks Controversy

Senior AIADMK leader K. A. Sengottaiyan boycotted a farmers' felicitation event for party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami due to the absence of photos of M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa in banners. The event, not organized by AIADMK, honored Palaniswami's efforts in implementing the Avinashi-Athikadavu water scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:23 IST
AIADMK Leader's Absence at Felicitation Event Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A senior AIADMK leader, K. A. Sengottaiyan, has sparked controversy by boycotting a felicitation event for the party chief, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Sengottaiyan stated that his absence was due to the lack of photos of AIADMK founder M. G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the event's invitation materials.

The event took place at Annur, near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, orchestrated by the Federation of Avinashi-Athikadavu water scheme farmers, to express gratitude to Palaniswami for his role in advancing the water scheme during his tenure as Chief Minister. Despite Sengottaiyan's absence, Palaniswami attended and delivered remarks on the scheme's progress.

Senior AIADMK spokesperson, D Jayakumar, sought to downplay the incident, noting the event was organized by a farmers' federation representing various political beliefs and was not initiated by AIADMK. The present DMK government recently completed the scheme's implementation, which began under the leadership of Jayalalithaa and Palaniswami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025