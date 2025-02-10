Left Menu

Archbishop Cottrell Pledges Reforms Amid Church of England Abuse Crisis

Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, interim head of the Church of England, has vowed to improve safeguarding systems to prevent abuse. This follows the resignation of former leader Justin Welby due to an abuse cover-up scandal. Church leaders are considering creating an independent oversight body to restore trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:31 IST
Archbishop Cottrell Pledges Reforms Amid Church of England Abuse Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Church of England's interim leader, Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, has vowed to overhaul safeguarding measures to tackle abuse within the Church. This step comes in response to the scandal that led to the resignation of former Archbishop Justin Welby last year.

The Church, which serves 85 million Anglicans worldwide, has been under scrutiny since Welby stepped down amid allegations of an abuse cover-up. Addressing the Church's governing body in London, Cottrell expressed his disappointment over past failures.

Efforts to restore trust include discussions on establishing an independent oversight body, a move Cottrell believes is crucial for accountability and transparency. Challenges remain as a recent survey shows growing British scepticism toward the Church, compounded by Cottrell's own past safeguarding allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025