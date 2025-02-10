Archbishop Cottrell Pledges Reforms Amid Church of England Abuse Crisis

The Church of England's interim leader, Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, has vowed to overhaul safeguarding measures to tackle abuse within the Church. This step comes in response to the scandal that led to the resignation of former Archbishop Justin Welby last year.

The Church, which serves 85 million Anglicans worldwide, has been under scrutiny since Welby stepped down amid allegations of an abuse cover-up. Addressing the Church's governing body in London, Cottrell expressed his disappointment over past failures.

Efforts to restore trust include discussions on establishing an independent oversight body, a move Cottrell believes is crucial for accountability and transparency. Challenges remain as a recent survey shows growing British scepticism toward the Church, compounded by Cottrell's own past safeguarding allegations.

