Arab States Rally Against Displacement Proposal in Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, in discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, voiced firm support for Palestinians' opposition to President Donald Trump's displacement proposal in Gaza on Monday.

The Egyptian foreign ministry's statement highlighted Abdelatty's focus on accelerating reconstruction efforts in Gaza while committing to work with the U.S. for peace in the region.

Palestinian leaders and Arab states continue to reject the plan, warning it threatens regional stability. Trump's proposal has drawn widespread condemnation, with global leaders emphasizing the need to uphold Palestinians' territorial rights.

