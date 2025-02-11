Arab States Rally Against Displacement Proposal in Gaza
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed support for Palestinians in rejecting U.S. President Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza. In a meeting, Abdelatty emphasized the urgency of Gaza's reconstruction and urged international unity to ensure Palestinian rights and regional stability.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, in discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, voiced firm support for Palestinians' opposition to President Donald Trump's displacement proposal in Gaza on Monday.
The Egyptian foreign ministry's statement highlighted Abdelatty's focus on accelerating reconstruction efforts in Gaza while committing to work with the U.S. for peace in the region.
Palestinian leaders and Arab states continue to reject the plan, warning it threatens regional stability. Trump's proposal has drawn widespread condemnation, with global leaders emphasizing the need to uphold Palestinians' territorial rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Egypt Rejects Palestinian Displacement Proposal
Egypt Rejects Palestinian Displacement Proposal Amid Security Concerns
Egypt Rejects Palestinian Displacement Proposal
Trump's Controversial Plan for Gaza: A Middle Eastern Displacement Dilemma
Egypt Amplifies Diplomatic Efforts Against Palestinian Displacement