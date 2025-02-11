Delhi ACB Intensifies Probe into BJP's Alleged Bribery of AAP MLAs
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Delhi is preparing to escalate legal measures against AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, after failing to receive a response on notices regarding BJP's alleged attempts to poach AAP MLAs. Legal action may follow if no reply is received, sources indicate.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is poised to initiate legal proceedings against members of the Aam Aadmi Party, notably leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Sanjay Singh. This move comes in the wake of unresponded notices concerning accusations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to lure AAP legislators, according to ACB sources.
In a notice dated February 7, the ACB addressed AAP leader Mukesh Ahlawat over claims of BJP's poaching attempts. Furthermore, a summons was issued to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, requiring his engagement in an inquiry into alleged bribery of party MLAs.
The notification, marked urgent due to its severity, seeks clarity on the involvement of 16 AAP MLAs who were reportedly offered substantial bribes. Kejriwal asserts these offers were made to sway election outcomes, a claim the BJP has vigorously denied. The bureau has yet to receive supporting evidence from AAP.
