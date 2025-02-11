Left Menu

Punjab's Political Turmoil: Potential National Reverberations Loom Large

Congress MP Manish Tewari warns of national repercussions if political instability continues in Punjab, highlighting the state's unique cultural dynamics. As AAP faces electoral setbacks, BJP anticipates a collapse of the Punjab government, escalating tensions between political factions while advocating for a focused border policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:39 IST
Punjab's Political Turmoil: Potential National Reverberations Loom Large
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manish Tewari has expressed grave concerns about potential national consequences if political instability persists in Punjab. Amid opposition claims of potential collapse of the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tewari emphasized Punjab's distinct cultural ethos, which, he believes, is often misunderstood by Delhi.

Tewari also highlighted the strategic importance of Punjab as a border state, necessitating careful handling by the government and the formulation of a specific 'border policy.' He pointed out the geopolitical challenges posed by Punjab's western neighbor, suggesting parallels with the instability in the northeast, particularly Manipur.

Following AAP's significant defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, BJP heightened its assertions about the potential downfall of the Punjab government. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh called the AAP's state unit a 'house of cards,' claiming that their model, rejected in Delhi, will lead to their demise in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025