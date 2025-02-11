Punjab's Political Turmoil: Potential National Reverberations Loom Large
Congress MP Manish Tewari warns of national repercussions if political instability continues in Punjab, highlighting the state's unique cultural dynamics. As AAP faces electoral setbacks, BJP anticipates a collapse of the Punjab government, escalating tensions between political factions while advocating for a focused border policy.
Congress MP Manish Tewari has expressed grave concerns about potential national consequences if political instability persists in Punjab. Amid opposition claims of potential collapse of the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tewari emphasized Punjab's distinct cultural ethos, which, he believes, is often misunderstood by Delhi.
Tewari also highlighted the strategic importance of Punjab as a border state, necessitating careful handling by the government and the formulation of a specific 'border policy.' He pointed out the geopolitical challenges posed by Punjab's western neighbor, suggesting parallels with the instability in the northeast, particularly Manipur.
Following AAP's significant defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, BJP heightened its assertions about the potential downfall of the Punjab government. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh called the AAP's state unit a 'house of cards,' claiming that their model, rejected in Delhi, will lead to their demise in Punjab.
