Double Blunders: Akhilesh Yadav's Critique on Government's Management

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, has launched a scathing attack on the government's handling of the Maha Kumbh during a session in Lok Sabha. He highlighted concerns over the absence of precise casualty figures following the stampede at the religious event despite heavy digitization claims.

Criticizing the Uttar Pradesh administration, Yadav labeled the 'double engine government' as prone to 'double blunders.' Expressing frustration over traffic mismanagement, he questioned the priorities of the government, juxtaposing India's space ambitions with unresolved earthly issues like traffic control during the Kumbh.

The MP from Kannauj further criticized the Union Budget, stating it disproportionately favors the wealthy. He also questioned the process behind the deportation of over 100 illegal immigrants from the US, urging a humane approach by Indian leadership in such matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)