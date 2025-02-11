Budget Scrutiny Sparks Controversy: Failing 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'
Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha criticized the Union Budget, alleging it neglects minorities and marginalized groups. Concerns were raised over reduced allocations for scholarships and schemes. MPs also highlighted issues like unemployment and demanded actions such as a caste census and increased coal royalties for states.
Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Union Budget, arguing it fails to uphold the government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' principle. They claimed the budget overlooks minorities and marginalized communities, cutting funds for critical welfare programs.
Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan highlighted significant reductions in scholarship allocations for minority groups, pointing out the disparity between budget announcements and actual funds released. Congress MP Ashok Singh called for a loan waiver for farmers and a law on minimum support prices based on input costs.
Further criticism came from BJD's Niranjan Bishi, who demanded price cuts on essentials to curb inflation. Meanwhile, CPI members alleged the government was financially discriminating against Kerala for its political stance, emphasizing the need for more equitable economic policies.
