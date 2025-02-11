Syria's Stance: Sharaa Criticizes Trump's Gaza Resettlement Plans

Syria's newly appointed President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has voiced strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza. In remarks aired on Monday, Sharaa labeled the proposal as a 'serious crime' that is doomed to fail.

Speaking to the UK podcast 'The Rest Is Politics,' Sharaa, who has Islamist ties, emphasized that historical attempts to displace Palestinians have consistently failed, even during recent conflicts in Gaza. His group was pivotal in the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Arab nations, including Egypt and Jordan, fear Trump's plan could undermine the 'two-state solution' and strain regional stability. Sharaa argues that forcing Palestinians from their land is neither a wise nor just political move.

(With inputs from agencies.)