Congress Revamps Leadership: Bhakta Charan Das Heads Odisha Unit

The Congress party has appointed Bhakta Charan Das as the president of its Odisha unit, following the dissolution of the previous committee due to poor election results. The party is focusing on restructuring its state units and also named Vikrant Bhuria as chairman of the All India Adivasi Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:35 IST
The Congress on Tuesday announced a new leadership appointment, naming Bhakta Charan Das as the president of its Odisha unit. This move comes in the wake of last July's dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, following disappointing results in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.

Sarat Pattanayak was the previous president of the state unit at the time it was dissolved. In a statement, the Congress highlighted its commitment to making its organization more dynamic and effective, indicating a shift towards making this year more organization-centric with a focus on revamping state units.

In related news, the Congress has appointed Vikrant Bhuria as the chairman of the All India Adivasi Congress, effective immediately. The party expressed its gratitude to outgoing Chairman Shivajirao Moghe for his dedicated service and contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

