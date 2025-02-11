Judicial Overreach and Federal Funding Dispute: Trump Administration's Battle

The Trump administration has petitioned an appeals court to stay a U.S. judge's decision that blocks it from freezing federal funds, including grants and loans. The administration argues the decision exemplifies 'intolerable judicial overreach.'

The U.S. Department of Justice submitted their appeal to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. This appeal challenges an order from a Rhode Island judge earlier that day, which criticized the administration for defying a January ruling against withholding billions in federal funding. This ruling marks a significant legal setback for the Trump administration since his return to office.

The Justice Department accused U.S. District Judge John McConnell of improperly encroaching on President Trump's executive powers to implement his policy agenda. Meanwhile, Democratic state attorneys general argue that if the decision is stayed, the administration could restart its policy of freezing federal funds, affecting essential programs across 22 states and the District of Columbia.

