Left Menu

Tension and Diplomacy: Trump Meets King Abdullah Amid Gaza Plans

Donald Trump meets Jordan's King Abdullah to discuss contentious issues such as U.S. plans for Gaza and the threat of cutting aid to Jordan. Trump's idea to redevelop Gaza has been negatively received by the Arab world, complicating regional dynamics and testing U.S.-Jordan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:25 IST
Tension and Diplomacy: Trump Meets King Abdullah Amid Gaza Plans
Donald Trump

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Jordan's King Abdullah amid tension over Trump's controversial proposal for Gaza and threats to withdraw aid from Jordan. The meeting highlights the complexities in the Middle East, including a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

King Abdullah has expressed strong opposition to any plan that involves annexing land or resettling Palestinians, citing potential regional instability and the risk of inciting radicalism. Despite the sensitive nature of the talks, the leaders are not expected to make joint public statements or hold a press conference.

Jordan, a crucial ally for the U.S., remains in a precarious position due to its dependence on American aid, especially as Trump has paused aid amidst ongoing reviews. However, Jordan's role in hosting U.S. military assets and its peace treaty with Israel adds complexity to the diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025