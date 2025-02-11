Tension and Diplomacy: Trump Meets King Abdullah Amid Gaza Plans

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Jordan's King Abdullah amid tension over Trump's controversial proposal for Gaza and threats to withdraw aid from Jordan. The meeting highlights the complexities in the Middle East, including a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

King Abdullah has expressed strong opposition to any plan that involves annexing land or resettling Palestinians, citing potential regional instability and the risk of inciting radicalism. Despite the sensitive nature of the talks, the leaders are not expected to make joint public statements or hold a press conference.

Jordan, a crucial ally for the U.S., remains in a precarious position due to its dependence on American aid, especially as Trump has paused aid amidst ongoing reviews. However, Jordan's role in hosting U.S. military assets and its peace treaty with Israel adds complexity to the diplomatic negotiations.

