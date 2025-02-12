Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers to Reintroduce Bill to Restrict Investments in China

The U.S. Congress is set to reintroduce a bill restricting American investments in Chinese strategic sectors. The legislation, initially halted last year, faced accusations of party-driven motives, with Elon Musk's ties under scrutiny. Bipartisan efforts aim to pass the bill amid China's opposing stance.

Updated: 12-02-2025 01:12 IST
In a renewed push, U.S. lawmakers are preparing to reintroduce legislation aimed at curtailing American investments in key strategic sectors in China. The proposed bill, which failed to become law last year, encountered partisan challenges, although it was not opposed by billionaires like Elon Musk, according to officials.

Representative John Moolenaar, chair of the House select committee on China, emphasized the importance of passing the legislation, citing potential threats to national security posed by Chinese military advancements. The bill's delay is attributed to conflicting committee jurisdictions rather than individual opposition.

While the Chinese government has labeled the legislation as an unjust attempt to marginalize their companies, U.S. lawmakers are determined to advance the restrictions. The White House's role remains pivotal in the legislative process, with notable endorsements from key figures in the national security realm.

