Trump's Bold Gaza Proposal Ignites Controversy

Donald Trump's ambitious plan to take control of the Gaza Strip and relocate its population to neighboring countries has provoked a divisive response. In meetings with Jordan's King Abdullah, Trump discussed transforming Gaza into a 'Middle Eastern Riviera,' but faced steadfast opposition from Abdullah, who reinforced Jordan's rejection of Palestinian displacement.

The proposal includes developing parcels of land in Jordan and Egypt as homes for displaced Palestinians. Trump, however, denied using economic aid as leverage, despite suggesting a reconsideration of US financial support to Jordan, already under a 90-day aid pause. King Abdullah's rejection fell in line with the unified Arab stance against resettling Palestinians displaced by war.

The Trump administration seeks to resolve regional instability, but challenges loom, including a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. As tensions escalate, the plan has not garnered widespread support, with a significant portion of Americans opposing the idea of the US directly managing Gaza. Trump's proposal remains a contentious issue amid ongoing regional geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)