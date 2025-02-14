Left Menu

Congo's Prime Minister to Attend Crucial African Union Summit

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi will not attend the upcoming African Union summit on efforts to stop the conflict with Rwandan-backed rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka will represent the country at the event instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:43 IST
Congo's Prime Minister to Attend Crucial African Union Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has announced his absence from this weekend's African Union summit, which aims to address the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The summit will spotlight efforts to halt clashes with Rwandan-backed rebels.

In place of President Tshisekedi, Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka will stand as the representative of Congo. The move comes as tensions between Congo and its neighbors reach a critical juncture.

The foreign ministry spokesperson, Tina Salama, confirmed the switch in representation to Reuters on Friday, emphasizing the importance of Congo's strategic presence at the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025