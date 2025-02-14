Congo's Prime Minister to Attend Crucial African Union Summit
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi will not attend the upcoming African Union summit on efforts to stop the conflict with Rwandan-backed rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka will represent the country at the event instead.
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has announced his absence from this weekend's African Union summit, which aims to address the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The summit will spotlight efforts to halt clashes with Rwandan-backed rebels.
In place of President Tshisekedi, Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka will stand as the representative of Congo. The move comes as tensions between Congo and its neighbors reach a critical juncture.
The foreign ministry spokesperson, Tina Salama, confirmed the switch in representation to Reuters on Friday, emphasizing the importance of Congo's strategic presence at the summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hostage Exchange Continues Amid Tensions: A Glimpse into the Complex Israel-Hamas Conflict
Rising Philanthropy Amidst Conflict: The Surge in Support for UNRWA
Eastern Congo Conflict: Rebel Clashes and Regional Tensions Intensify
India Urges Peace Amid Congo Conflict
Tensions in East Congo: Regional Conflict Threat Looms