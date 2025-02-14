Congo's Prime Minister to Attend Crucial African Union Summit

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has announced his absence from this weekend's African Union summit, which aims to address the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The summit will spotlight efforts to halt clashes with Rwandan-backed rebels.

In place of President Tshisekedi, Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka will stand as the representative of Congo. The move comes as tensions between Congo and its neighbors reach a critical juncture.

The foreign ministry spokesperson, Tina Salama, confirmed the switch in representation to Reuters on Friday, emphasizing the importance of Congo's strategic presence at the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)