Tensions Rise at LoC: Soldier Injured in Cross-Border Gunfire

An Indian soldier was injured by gunfire along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector. The incident is among several cross-border events involving suspected terrorists and ceasefire violations. The injured soldier is recovering, while the source of the gunfire remains unidentified. Previous actions resulted in casualties on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:50 IST
  • India

An army personnel was injured by gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector on Friday, according to security officials. The soldier, stationed at a forward post in the Battal area, was hit by a bullet suspected to have originated across the border. He was quickly evacuated to a hospital and is reportedly responding well to treatment.

The source of the gunfire, whether from the Pakistan Army or terrorists, remains unclear. This incident adds to a series of cross-border actions, including an IED attack by suspected terrorists and a ceasefire breach by Pakistan, that have occurred along the LoC recently. In the IED attack on February 11, two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in the Akhnoor sector. There were reports of significant casualties on the Pakistani side as well, following retaliatory measures.

These incidents highlight ongoing tensions and the precarious nature of the ceasefire along this volatile border region. The security situation remains delicate, with the potential for further escalations if dialogue and diplomatic efforts are not intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

