CPI(M) Questions Motives Behind President's Rule in Manipur

CPI(M)'s Manipur Unit argues that President's rule was implemented to address internal issues within the BJP, not the state's needs. The party claims that neither the ruling party nor the central government acted to alleviate the state's problems. It demands immediate action and fresh elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:20 IST
The CPI(M) unit in Manipur alleged that imposing President's rule served the interests of the ruling coalition rather than the state's well-being. The party accused the coalition, led by the BJP, of using the measure to resolve their own internal conflicts.

Ksh Shanta, CPI(M)'s state secretary, pointed out that the former Chief Minister's resignation was a result of legal scrutiny over his partisan behavior. Despite President's rule being established, the central leadership showed reluctance to provide required aid to Manipur's citizens.

The party pleaded for the immediate revocation of central rule, urging the central government to engage in negotiations across communities and political parties for a peaceful resolution. This included calls for prompt elections to reestablish democratic governance.

