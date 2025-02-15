Left Menu

German Political Figures Unite Against U.S. Criticism

Friedrich Merz, German conservative leader, joined political rivals in criticizing U.S. VP JD Vance for his remarks on Europe's approach to hate speech. During the Munich Security Conference, Merz affirmed Germany's commitment to democratic rules, while Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed Vance's views on managing far-right influence.

Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's conservative opposition, aligned with his political adversaries on Saturday in denouncing U.S. Vice President JD Vance's criticism of Europe's approach to tackling hate speech and the rising far-right.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Merz emphasized Germany's adherence to democratic regulations. Polls suggest his conservative bloc is leading ahead of Germany's general elections scheduled for February 23.

Merz highlighted Germany's defense of free speech, while stressing that legal limitations still govern fake news and hate speech. Similarly, Chancellor Olaf Scholz firmly dismissed Vance's critique, defending Europe's countermeasures against far-right political influence, epitomized by parties like Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD).

