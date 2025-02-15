Bhaskar Jadhav's Unrest: A Call for Recognition in Shiv Sena (UBT)
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav expressed dissatisfaction over not receiving recognition for his skills and experience. He criticized the party's treatment of leaders who leave or create issues during elections. His comments follow Rajan Salvi's defection to the rival Shiv Sena faction.
Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav aired his grievances on Saturday, criticizing his party for not recognizing his talents and experience.
Jadhav, who represents the Guhagar constituency, lamented that he hasn't received his dues in political opportunities, despite his age and capabilities. His comments come amidst a recent defection by former party MLA Rajan Salvi to the rival faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Jadhav criticized the practice of labeling defecting leaders as traitors, suggesting that those causing internal party disruptions during elections are the true traitors.
