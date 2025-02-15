Bhaskar Jadhav's Unrest: A Call for Recognition in Shiv Sena (UBT)

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav aired his grievances on Saturday, criticizing his party for not recognizing his talents and experience.

Jadhav, who represents the Guhagar constituency, lamented that he hasn't received his dues in political opportunities, despite his age and capabilities. His comments come amidst a recent defection by former party MLA Rajan Salvi to the rival faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jadhav criticized the practice of labeling defecting leaders as traitors, suggesting that those causing internal party disruptions during elections are the true traitors.

