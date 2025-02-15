Left Menu

Bhaskar Jadhav's Unrest: A Call for Recognition in Shiv Sena (UBT)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav expressed dissatisfaction over not receiving recognition for his skills and experience. He criticized the party's treatment of leaders who leave or create issues during elections. His comments follow Rajan Salvi's defection to the rival Shiv Sena faction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:12 IST
Bhaskar Jadhav's Unrest: A Call for Recognition in Shiv Sena (UBT)
Bhaskar Jadhav
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav aired his grievances on Saturday, criticizing his party for not recognizing his talents and experience.

Jadhav, who represents the Guhagar constituency, lamented that he hasn't received his dues in political opportunities, despite his age and capabilities. His comments come amidst a recent defection by former party MLA Rajan Salvi to the rival faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jadhav criticized the practice of labeling defecting leaders as traitors, suggesting that those causing internal party disruptions during elections are the true traitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025