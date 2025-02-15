Left Menu

Punjab's Controversial Deportation Flights: Mann's Outcry Against Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Centre for permitting US planes with deported Indian immigrants to land in Amritsar, dubbing it a 'deport centre'. More flights with Indian nationals from Punjab are arriving as Mann accuses the Centre of defaming the state and raising questions on landing decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:02 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has intensified his criticism of the Central government following the landings of U.S. flights carrying illegal Indian immigrants at Amritsar airport.

Mann labeled the attempts as turning the sacred city into a 'deport centre', charging the Centre with tarnishing Punjab's reputation unjustly. On Saturday, another U.S. flight, bearing 119 deported Indians, arrived, with Mann ensuring Punjab's deportees reached home safely. He noted arrangements for non-local returnees to travel onwards from Delhi.

The recurrent deportation landings at Amritsar reflect geopolitical tensions, with Mann alleging conspiracies against Punjab. As many deportees hail from the region, Mann challenges the rationale behind preferring Amritsar's airport, demanding transparency from the Ministry of External Affairs.

