Punjab's Controversial Deportation Flights: Mann's Outcry Against Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has intensified his criticism of the Central government following the landings of U.S. flights carrying illegal Indian immigrants at Amritsar airport.

Mann labeled the attempts as turning the sacred city into a 'deport centre', charging the Centre with tarnishing Punjab's reputation unjustly. On Saturday, another U.S. flight, bearing 119 deported Indians, arrived, with Mann ensuring Punjab's deportees reached home safely. He noted arrangements for non-local returnees to travel onwards from Delhi.

The recurrent deportation landings at Amritsar reflect geopolitical tensions, with Mann alleging conspiracies against Punjab. As many deportees hail from the region, Mann challenges the rationale behind preferring Amritsar's airport, demanding transparency from the Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)