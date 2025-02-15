Left Menu

BJP's Sweeping Victory: A New Era of Governance in Chhattisgarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party achieved a significant triumph in Chhattisgarh's urban body elections, capturing mayoral positions in all municipal corporations. Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's leadership, the BJP's promises in the Atal Vishwas Patra resonated with voters, culminating in a decisive victory against Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:58 IST
BJP's Sweeping Victory: A New Era of Governance in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a resounding win in the urban body elections across Chhattisgarh. Riding on the promise of 'Vishnu Ka Sushasan', the party clinched mayoral posts in 10 municipal corporations, alongside chairperson positions in 35 municipal councils and 81 Nagar Panchayats, marking a historic moment for the state's governance.

Elections were held for 173 urban bodies on February 11, including 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats. Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the faith demonstrated by the public towards the BJP. "Today is a historic moment for the BJP and the Chhattisgarh government," said Sai, highlighting the victory as a significant event in the state's history.

Chief Minister Sai also criticized the Congress for their approach to indirect elections for mayoral posts, contrasting it with the BJP's commitment to fulfilling promises made in their manifesto, the Atal Vishwas Patra. He concluded by thanking the people for their trust, signaling a new era of governance in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025