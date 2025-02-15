BJP's Sweeping Victory: A New Era of Governance in Chhattisgarh

In a sweeping victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a resounding win in the urban body elections across Chhattisgarh. Riding on the promise of 'Vishnu Ka Sushasan', the party clinched mayoral posts in 10 municipal corporations, alongside chairperson positions in 35 municipal councils and 81 Nagar Panchayats, marking a historic moment for the state's governance.

Elections were held for 173 urban bodies on February 11, including 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats. Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the faith demonstrated by the public towards the BJP. "Today is a historic moment for the BJP and the Chhattisgarh government," said Sai, highlighting the victory as a significant event in the state's history.

Chief Minister Sai also criticized the Congress for their approach to indirect elections for mayoral posts, contrasting it with the BJP's commitment to fulfilling promises made in their manifesto, the Atal Vishwas Patra. He concluded by thanking the people for their trust, signaling a new era of governance in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)