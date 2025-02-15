Left Menu

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0: A Cultural Confluence in Unity

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0, underscoring PM Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Highlighting the event's importance, he noted the participation of 51 crore devotees at Mahakumbh, promoting unity beyond caste and region, and linked it to the Sangamam's cultural significance.

Updated: 15-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0, extending his regards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the event possible. The initiative is seen as a cornerstone in realizing the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', emphasizing cultural unity and heritage.

Addressing a gathering at Namo Ghat, Adityanath highlighted the massive turnout at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, where over 51 crore devotees participated, transcending caste and regional differences. The unity demonstrated at the Triveni Sangam is a concrete representation of the national ethos of harmony.

In his discourse, Adityanath reflected on the historical and cultural bond between Northern India and Tamil Nadu, evoking Maharishi Agastya's contributions. He underscored that Kashi Tamil Sangamam strengthens this bond, celebrating India's rich spiritual heritage while aligning with the Prime Minister's vision for a united India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

