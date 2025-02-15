BJP's Sweeping Civic Body Victories in Chhattisgarh Redefine Political Landscape

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recorded a sweeping victory in the recent civic body elections in Chhattisgarh, capturing all ten mayoral posts across 173 urban bodies. The electoral success comes on the heels of BJP's triumph in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the region.

The elections witnessed a turnout of 72.48% as citizens voted across multiple urban bodies on February 11. The BJP's dominance extended to municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats, securing 35 and 81 chairperson posts respectively, surpassing rivals Congress and other parties.

Political analysts note this victory as a significant milestone for the BJP, which effectively capitalized on welfare schemes and development promises outlined in its manifesto. This electoral outcome signifies a shift in Chhattisgarh's political dynamics, marking the BJP's growing influence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)