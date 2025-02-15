Left Menu

BJP's Sweeping Civic Body Victories in Chhattisgarh Redefine Political Landscape

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP achieved a comprehensive victory in the state civic body elections, securing all mayoral positions and a majority of chairperson seats in municipal bodies. The Congress faced significant setbacks, struggling to retain influence in key constituencies. The elections reinforced the BJP's dominance and political momentum in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recorded a sweeping victory in the recent civic body elections in Chhattisgarh, capturing all ten mayoral posts across 173 urban bodies. The electoral success comes on the heels of BJP's triumph in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the region.

The elections witnessed a turnout of 72.48% as citizens voted across multiple urban bodies on February 11. The BJP's dominance extended to municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats, securing 35 and 81 chairperson posts respectively, surpassing rivals Congress and other parties.

Political analysts note this victory as a significant milestone for the BJP, which effectively capitalized on welfare schemes and development promises outlined in its manifesto. This electoral outcome signifies a shift in Chhattisgarh's political dynamics, marking the BJP's growing influence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

