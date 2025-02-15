Political Storm: Allegations of Pakistan Links Rock Assam

In a political escalation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intensified his attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming potential Pakistan links involving Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn. Sarma indicated that a police case might be registered and a special investigation team may be formed to delve into the allegations, potentially involving the ISI during the late Tarun Gogoi's tenure as head of the state.

Gaurav Gogoi countered these claims, labeling them as 'malicious and baseless', and stated his intention to take legal action. The Congress leader accused the BJP of extreme measures to defame his family, citing false accusations regarding his wife's alleged connections and remarks made in Parliament on sensitive issues.

Sarma shared purported evidence on social media, suggesting deep-rooted relationships involving Colburn's connections with Pakistan nationals. He questioned her activities, demanding clarification of her movements and connections. As this story develops, more information has emerged about the potential involvement of international elements in Assam's political sphere.

