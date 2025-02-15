Left Menu

Spiritual Waves at Mahakumbh: A Dip into India's Sacred Heritage

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, alongside his family, participated in a holy dip at the Mahakumbh's Triveni Sangam. Praising the event's management, he wished peace and prosperity for all. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla echoed sentiments, appreciating the spiritual heritage. Massive crowds continue to flock to the event, marking historical attendance.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Chirag Paswan, accompanied by his family, took the revered holy dip at the Mahakumbh's Triveni Sangam on Saturday. The sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers became a site of spiritual reflection for Paswan, who lauded the Uttar Pradesh administration for its commendable management of the grand event. Expressing his devotion, Paswan remarked, 'I have come here with full devotion with my family... The arrangements have been amazing despite the scale of the event,' to ANI.

After immersing himself in the holy waters, Paswan conveyed his aspirations for universal peace and prosperity, hoping that the desires of all devotees present would come to fruition. 'It is my great fortune to bathe in the confluence. I wish for happiness, peace, and prosperity in everyone's lives,' he told reporters.

Joining the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, also took the holy dip with his family, highlighting the event as a testament to India's rich spiritual and cultural tapestry. 'This Mahakumbh of religion, spirituality, and culture is divine. There is divine energy here,' Birla commented, while making a heartfelt prayer to Maa Ganga for her blessings upon all.

The 2025 Mahakumbh Mela continues to attract millions, with data revealing that by 2 PM, over 9.21 million devotees had participated. The government's data shows that approximately 9.02 million people visited today alone, and more than 200,000 Kalpwasis are camped along the sacred banks.

As of February 14, cumulative attendance has surpassed 501 million holy dips, underscoring the event's immense pull. The massive gathering sees extensive travel arrangements, with over 2.79 lakh passengers departing from Prayagraj railway station by Saturday morning, according to Indian Railways. On the previous day, February 14, over 10.47 lakh passengers traveled on 328 trains, continuing the event's tradition of drawing enormous crowds. Union Minister Piyush Goyal described his visit to the Mahakumbh as an emotionally moving experience, noting that the event is emblematic of India's unified spirit.

