Qatar's Amir to Strengthen India Ties with State Visit

Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, is set for a state visit to India on February 17-18, 2025. The visit, marking his second to India, aims to bolster bilateral relations in diverse sectors including trade and culture. Talks with Indian leaders are anticipated to enhance existing partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:07 IST
Amir
  • Country:
  • India

Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, will embark on a state visit to India from February 17 to 18, 2025. The visit is set to strengthen the already robust bilateral ties between the two nations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

The Amir will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and a business contingent, reflecting the visit's significance. The agenda includes key discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, focusing on various aspects of the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

This visit follows the Amir's previous state visit to India in 2015. It highlights the ongoing collaboration in trade, energy, technology, culture, and the significant role of the Indian expatriate community in Qatar's development. The trip symbolizes a continued commitment to deepening these long-standing relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

