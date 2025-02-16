After Navalny: Russia's Struggling Opposition
A year after Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison, the opposition struggles to unite against President Putin. Amid allegations of Kremlin involvement in his death, Navalny's supporters continue his fight against corruption and tyranny, even as the movement faces challenges in a repressive environment.
A year has passed since the death of Alexei Navalny in a penal colony in Russia. His demise at 47 has left a leadership void among the Russian opposition as they aim to rally against President Vladimir Putin's regime.
Despite operating from abroad, the opposition struggles to form a cohesive front, with rival factions attributing blame and seeking dominance. Navalny's death, attributed to natural causes, is believed by allies to be a Kremlin-directed assassination, a claim Russia denies.
As his widow and anti-corruption foundation press forward, the Russian opposition faces dark times. Recent political prisoners' releases show potential for resurgence, but significant challenges remain under Putin's tightening grip on power.
